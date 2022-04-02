Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Raised to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WKCMF. HSBC downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research downgraded Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $176.00 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.73.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

