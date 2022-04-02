Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

