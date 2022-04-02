Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.01. 6,978,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,210. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $418.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.19.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.