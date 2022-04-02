Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CEO Sells $4,579,656.80 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WM opened at $159.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Waste Management by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,935,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

