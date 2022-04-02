Waters (NYSE:WAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

WAT stock opened at $308.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.78. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $286.34 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waters will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

