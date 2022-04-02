WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

FNCL opened at $54.04 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.