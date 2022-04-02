WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 120,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $107.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

