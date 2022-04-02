WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average of $155.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

