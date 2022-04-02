WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

Get IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.