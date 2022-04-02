WBI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.64. 551,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,861. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

