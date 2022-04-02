WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,455 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after buying an additional 2,432,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,437,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,440,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,809,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after acquiring an additional 412,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,109. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

