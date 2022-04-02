WBI Investments Inc. Has $225,000 Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $99,698,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after acquiring an additional 773,907 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 705,704 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,845.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 646,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

SCCO traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $78.17. 976,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,385. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

