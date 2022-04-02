WBI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,350. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

