WBI Investments Inc. Sells 2,311 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

IDU stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.24. 94,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

