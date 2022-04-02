WBI Investments Inc. Sells 4,688 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.