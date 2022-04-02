Wells Fargo & Company Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $79.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIX. Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

