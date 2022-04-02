Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens cut Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.