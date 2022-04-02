Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

WINC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 3,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,970. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 221.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.44% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Friday, December 17th.

