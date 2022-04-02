Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 6th

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter.

