Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

WNEB stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

