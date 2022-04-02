Western Union (NYSE:WU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

