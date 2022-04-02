WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.28. WesternZagros Resources ULC, shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 26,847 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27.
About WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR)
