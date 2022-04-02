Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.