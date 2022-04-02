Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,396. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

