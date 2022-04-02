Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

