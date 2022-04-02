Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SPGYF opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

