Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Whiting Petroleum's impending merger with Oasis Petroleum is expected to create a Williston Basin juggernaut with top-tier assets spanning over 972,000 net acres and daily output of 167,800 barrels of oil equivalent, improved cash flow generation and a substantial scale of operations. As a standalone, Whiting’s improving drilling efficiency has driven down cash costs and led to attractive cash flows. Post-bankruptcy, the company has come out with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. However, as a counter to these strengths, the company’s high oil price sensitivity exposes it to the commodity’s volatility, while a legal battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline casts a pall over Whiting Petroleum. Therefore, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.88.

WLL opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after buying an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 218,951 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.