Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $36.00 at TD Securities

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.62.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.83. 5,615,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,861,447. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

