WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WKEY stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. WISeKey International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on WISeKey International in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKEY. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

