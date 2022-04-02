WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of WKEY stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. WISeKey International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $14.43.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on WISeKey International in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
About WISeKey International (Get Rating)
WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WISeKey International (WKEY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.