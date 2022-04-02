Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 2,800

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,900 ($64.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WIZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 5,450 ($71.39) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, March 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.85).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,863 ($37.50) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,454.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,190.60. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($71.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.95.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.12), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,311,763.16).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

