Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

