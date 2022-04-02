Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.72.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 317,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after buying an additional 94,791 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,322,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
