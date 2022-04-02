Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Holdings Raised by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.58.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XRX. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

