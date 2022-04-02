Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XOS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for XOS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

XOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

XOS opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. XOS has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XOS during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

