XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $965,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XPEL stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in XPEL by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in XPEL in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter worth $228,000.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

