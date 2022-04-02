xSigma (SIG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

xSigma (SIG) traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, xSigma has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. xSigma has a market cap of $557,464.85 and approximately $6.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xSigma alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00037647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00108481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

xSigma Coin Profile

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 14,786,347 coins and its circulating supply is 10,170,277 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

xSigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xSigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xSigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.