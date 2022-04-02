Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Yamato stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. Yamato has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $28.57.

Yamato Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

