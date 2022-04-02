yOUcash (YOUC) 1-Day Volume Hits $79,943.00

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $642.34 million and $79,943.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,816,788,228 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

