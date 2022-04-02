Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. Avaya posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Avaya stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. 864,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Avaya by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 169,861 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

