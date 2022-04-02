Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.57. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $102.99. 2,170,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

