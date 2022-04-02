Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 820%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $13,198,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $58.11. 21,019,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,956,438. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.