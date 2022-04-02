Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on OHI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

