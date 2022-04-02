Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
