Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) to post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.31).

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.05. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

