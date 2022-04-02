Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.26.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

