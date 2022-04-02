Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) to post $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the highest is $4.34 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $19.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. CLSA dropped their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,049,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

