Zacks: Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.84. 590,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,337. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.