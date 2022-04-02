Zacks: Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Announce $3.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.51. Chubb reported earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $14.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.55. 1,278,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,083. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

