Zacks: Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $101.92. 1,876,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $90.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after buying an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

