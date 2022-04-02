Zacks: Analysts Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will post $6.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.99 million and the lowest is $5.36 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $5.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $29.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.55 million to $30.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.96 million to $35.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Several analysts have weighed in on PXS shares. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.50 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

