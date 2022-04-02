Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $902.60 million and the highest is $1.43 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $42.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,780.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $9.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,541. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

